A large and dangerous tornado was spotted Saturday afternoon near Holmes, N.D., but tornadic activity appears to have deminished.

According to alerts issued by the National Weather Service, the storm formed west of Thompson, N.D., and several reports of tornadoes came in to the weather service. It's unclear how many tornadoes appeared in Grand Forks County, but reports indicated one west of Thompson, which touched down briefly and had a slender shape. NWS spotters also reported a large and dangerous tornado near Holmes.

"This storm has a history of producing touchdowns south of Arvilla and Emerado," a warning from the weather service reads, noting a likelihood of flying debris and damage to homes and vehicles.

The warning follows a severe thunderstorm warning in Grand Forks, Walsh and Pembina counties, and a watch that is in effect until 10 p.m. for most of the Red River Valley south of Walsh County. Dispatchers warned emergency responders just before 4 p.m. Saturday a storm with ping pong-sized hail was over Arvilla, N.D. -- about 20 miles west of Grand Forks -- and could hit Grand Forks by 4:30 p.m.

The storm is moving east at 20 mph and is expected to bring torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding and winds exceeding 40 mph.

Some spotters said they observed baseball-size hail.

This post describes an active weather situation, and will be updated as more information becomes available.