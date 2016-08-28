EpiPen price spikes sting residents of Grand Forks

FILE PHOTO -- EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The increasing cost of EpiPens, an emergency allergy drug applicator, may have been thrust into the national spotlight recently, but a local allergy expert says the climbing rates have been hitting hard long before now.

Dr. Fatima Khan, Altru Health System allergist/immunologist, said the active agent in an EpiPen, an auto-injector system produced by pharmaceutical company Mylan, is the human stress hormone known as epinephrine. For people suffering a life-threatening allergic reaction, that hormone is the vital, short-term therapy used to reduce the severity of symptoms until the subject can reach an emergency room.

"There is no substitute for this treatment; there is no substitute for epinephrine," Khan said. "There used to be two devices that were available in this country, but the other one got recalled, so now we're left with only this brand-name device that I prescribe on a daily basis."

No competition

The lack of choice when it comes to buying a brand-name emergency auto-injector such as the EpiPen is a major reason why the increasing prices have attracted so much attention. Over the past decade, the full price for an EpiPen two-pack — the standard unit a patient would buy — has gone up more than 500 percent to $608.

Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., are just two politicians who last week called upon Mylan to deliver an explanation for the steep increase.

"Playing around with the cost of this lifesaving product is wrong on so many levels," Heitkamp stated in a news release Thursday. "Mylan Pharmaceuticals needs to explain why the price of this product has increased 500 percent in recent years."

Heitkamp also called on the Federal Trade Commission to "investigate these outrageous price increases immediately."

Not enough

Klobuchar called Mylan's announcement last week of customer rebates "welcome relief" but stated they don't "fully address the root of the problem."

"The burden of the EpiPen price increases and other prescription drug increases — from insulin to Naxolone — persists for American families, taxpayers and employers," Klobuchar said. "We cannot rely on public outcry as the only solution to high prescription drug prices."

Khan said an insured patient with Mylan-provided savings vouchers contributed about $30 out of pocket for a two-pack of the EpiPens last year. This year, she's heard of patients paying more than twice that amount for the same number of EpiPens.

Khan said her patients on Medicare or other forms of government insurance are not eligible for savings vouchers and are paying even more for the drug.

"I've heard from my Medicare patients that they've paid $300 for that two-pack," she said. "For someone on Medicare, they're retired and on a limited budget to begin with, so that's a lot of money for them to have to pay out of their pocket."

Khan said she asks her patients to carry two applicators with them in case of emergency but added the actual amount an allergy-sufferer should have on hand can be more depending on their circumstances.

A child with a food allergy, for example, might need to keep multiple two-packs in different locations.

"The parent may have two devices that the child carries in their backpack, two devices that are left at school, two devices at Grandma's house where the child always goes after school or some kind of day care setting; and if they play sports, they might have two there," Khan explained.

Patients who live far from the nearest emergency center — as might be the case in North Dakota — or those who work or travel to rural locations, may have similar requirements.

When trying to stock up to prevent potential anaphylactic, airway-closing shock, paying for an adequate amount of the medication can quickly add up.

Khan said the price of EpiPens and other medications typically has increased year over year, and she's heard payment problems from patients in the past.

"Especially if they've got other financial restrictions, (patients) need to think about the expensive medication versus other expenses, so it can be prohibitive" Khan said. "I have had conversations with patients who tell me they did not pick up the prescription because of the cost. This is pretty scary if this is a lifesaving treatment."