Progress made at Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks

From left, Tom Saddler, Bob Beauchamp, Kyle Slivnik and John Hanson talk to each other in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, August 26, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

A group photo of the co-founders and supporters by the newly installed anchor at the Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, August 26, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

By the time Grand Forks' Veterans Memorial Park is completed, it will represent a project about a decade in the making.

About six years after co-founders John Hanson and Don Purpur decided to lead the project, the first piece of the memorial puzzle, an 18-ton, 18-foot-long anchor from the decommissioned USS Kiska, was placed Monday. But members of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee do not expect to see another major installment anytime soon.

At this point in the project, fundraising likely will dictate how quickly more features of the 6-acre park near 24th Avenue and South 34th Street are installed and how soon it will finish, designer Kyle Slivnic said. He expects the park will take three to five more years to complete.

The next major piece of the park will be the biggest challenge: a 6-foot-high, 40-feet-long wall with images of veterans serving in all American wars laser-etched into black granite. Exactly what images the wall will display have yet to be finalized, Slivnic said.

The main question the park leaders face is, "How do you tell a story and the progression of different wars?" Slivnic said

Surrounding the wall will be five American flagpoles to its left and five black granite columns representing each branch of the military behind it. Each column will include a taller, rectangular black granite piece that tapers at the top coupled with a similarly shaped silver piece attached to it.

The park will employ the same granite, imported from India, for the columns and walls as was used to build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Most of the funds for the project will go toward this granite, Slivnic said, which can cost in the low hundreds of dollars per square foot.

Less expensive additions—walkways, benches and park shelters—will be installed before the wall, columns and flagpoles, Slivnic said. He expects to have them in place later this fall or next spring, with the foundation for the wall coming next summer.

The committee also is selling stones for those who wish to inscribe names of loved ones who have served in the military. They will be laid in the park near the end of its completion.

Throughout the planning stages of the project, ideas for other pieces of the park have included donated motor vehicles from Grand Forks Air Force Base and even an F-19 fighter plane. While adding such elements is not entirely out of the realm of possibility, the current plans for the park will mostly be what comes to fruition, Slivnic said.

"Early on in this project, there were talks of (adding more artifacts to the park)," Slivnic said. "I think we realized this wasn't supposed to be a museum to military equipment as much as it is a memorial to veterans themselves."

In that spirit, members of the committee have said the purpose of the park will be to provide a suitable place for area veterans to celebrate events and holidays and for members of the public to reflect on their service.

"I just hope that people when they're passing through will take pause and realize that there's this huge population of people fighting for our freedom," Slivnic said.