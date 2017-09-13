Wildfires prompt air quality concerns across ND

"The smoke is getting to an unhealthy level," he said. "We are telling people to avoid it as much as possible in their daily activities."

Hyatt said the level of smoke posed the greatest danger to the elderly, young children and anyone with a respiratory condition.

"We're worried about the fine particulate matter," Hyatt said. "Those fine materials can get into the lungs and cause problems."

Hyatt recommended wearing a face mask with an N95 rating when outdoors. A mask with that rating would eliminate 95 percent of the particulate matter in the air.

"Actually, people should avoid (the smoke) as much as possible in their daily activities," he said. "If you are in a building, turn the air conditioner to recirculate to keep from drawing the smoke in. If you have to be outside, don't exert yourself."

The National Weather Service is predicting smoky skies across central North Dakota for much of the day, although isolated thunderstorms could bring rain that would clear the smoke. Until the smoke clears, visibility is reduced to 2 miles to 5 miles in some areas.

More information on the smoky conditions is available at www.ndhealth.gov/AQ.