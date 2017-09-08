The team, which will be on site in Tallahassee for more than two weeks, includes representatives from 15 local police departments and fire departments and other emergency personnel.

Florida requested the aid through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between states.

“I encourage all Minnesotans who are able to contribute to qualified relief efforts,” Dayton said in a statement. “Minnesota stands ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in any way we are able.”

The agencies sending help to Florida are Brainerd Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Itasca County Emergency Management, Stearns County Emergency Management, Eden Prairie Fire Department, Anoka County Emergency Management, New Brighton Public Safety, Fridley Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Excelsior Fire District, Allina Health, Andover Fire,Hennepin County Emergency Management, Bloomington Fire Department and Scott County Emergency Management.