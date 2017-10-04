Federal agency proposes delaying methane rule

"The BLM methane rule imposed unworkable and duplicative requirements on our energy industry," Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement. "We can address flaring without imposing unnecessary costs and undermining our energy production."

The announcement came a few months after the Senate narrowly failed to pass a procedural motion to repeal the rule. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., voted against that motion, citing support for the rule from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. The rule would have the biggest effect on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Hoeven's office said BLM proposed the delay as part its work to review and rescind the rule.

"I applaud this decision and thank the Trump administration for supporting North Dakota's energy workers," Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. said in a statement, adding that it was unfortunate only 49 senators "had the courage" to repeal the rule.