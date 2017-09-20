Burgum signals support for Republican health care effort

"We call on the members of the United States Senate to move quickly to repeal Obamacare and replace it with flexible block grants to the states," the letter states. It said the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, "is collapsing before our very eyes."

North Dakota's senators are split on their position to the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill, named for the two Republican senators leading the new charge on health care legislation after previous efforts failed over the summer. Supporters have expressed a sense of urgency, as rules allowing a simple majority to pass the legislation expire at the end of the month.

The latest legislation would establish a new state block grant program to "fund state-designed health care reform programs," according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It would also repeal the authority to cover Medicaid expansion adults and convert Medicaid funding to a per capita allotment, limiting growth in federal Medicaid spending starting in 2020, the group said.

The foundation warned the proposal “revamps and cuts Medicaid, redistributes federal funds across states, and eliminates coverage for millions of poor Americans.” It also redistributes federal funding from states that expanded Medicaid, like North Dakota, to non-expansion states, according to the foundation.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said the "new Republican health care bill would hurt families and rural communities across North Dakota by ripping away health care for many," arguing it would cut $211 million from North Dakotans' health care in 2026. But Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he was "supportive" after an initial review because it would "provide North Dakota with more funding to help low-income individuals access health insurance and supplement Medicaid along with flexibility."

In their letter to McConnell, the governors compared to the current repeal and replace effort to the welfare reform law of 1996, which they called "an overwhelming success." They said governors at the time used new federal resources "to dramatically reduce the rolls of public assistance in their jurisdictions."

"Welfare reform passed in the 1990s works because states were given maximum authority along with adequate funding," the governors' letter said. "This model can work for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare."