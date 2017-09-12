Equifax said last week that more than 143 million Americans may have had personal information stolen by hackers. Stenehjem's office said names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and credit card numbers are among the potentially stolen information.

The number of people potentially affected in North Dakota represents about a third of the state's population, according to Census estimates from last year.

"North Dakotans who are concerned that the security breach at Equifax may have exposed their personal information should take immediate steps to protect against identify theft by placing a fraud alert on their credit reports," Stenehjem said in a news release.

The attorney general's website, attorneygeneral.nd.gov, has information on setting up a fraud alert as well as a security freeze, which may prevent others from opening fraudulent new accounts. Stenehjem said Equifax's offer of one year of free credit monitoring is "not sufficient."

"As my office reviews this massive data breach, we need to determine what steps Equifax could have taken to prevent this data breach, and what actions will be needed to prevent a reoccurrence in the future, he said. "I will insist that the relief Equifax provides be commensurate with the harm it caused, and that it take extraordinary measures to make consumers whole."

Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection Division in the attorney general's office, said people are entitled to a free credit report each year from each of the three credit reporting agencies. Information on obtaining one is available at attorneygeneral.nd.gov/consumer-resources/consumer-rights.