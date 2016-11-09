GOP strengthens majorities in N.D. House, Senate

The GOP held a 71-23 majority in the House and a 32-15 advantage in the Senate heading into Tuesday, Nov. 8. Elections were held in even-numbered districts, each of which has one senator and two representatives.

Republicans grew their Senate majority to 38-9. They won seven seats from Democrats, including the District 42 seat held by Minority Leader Mac Schneider of Grand Forks, who lost to former state Rep. Curt Kreun. Democrats unseated one Republican senator, District 44 Sen. Tim Flakoll of Fargo, who had served in the Senate since 1998. A recount was possible in Fargo's District 46, where preliminary results showed Republican Jim Roers beating Sen. George Sinner by 36 votes.

Republicans took 11 seats from House Democrats — including those held by District 42 Rep. Kylie Oversen of Grand Forks, the state Dem-NPL chairwoman, and Minority Leader Kenton Onstad of Parshall — but lost one seat with the defeat of Rep. Blair Thoreson, R-Fargo. That made for an overall GOP gain of nine seats, increasing their House majority to 81-13.