It's a rare election in Minnesota

In Minnesota, the only statewide race is a little-followed one for Supreme Court justice. Only once every 12 years does a ballot not have a statewide political race. There is no governor contest, no mention of attorney general or state auditor. The secretary of state's office is not listed.

The political ballot jumps from president to U.S. House, where a trio of heated races get plenty of attention—and money. Perhaps most important to Minnesota voters, every one of the 201 legislative seats are up for election, with the high stakes of which political party will be in control the next two years.

Each voter can pick just one state representative and one senator candidate, but as a whole Minnesota voters could put Republicans in control of at least one legislative body or could give Gov. Mark Dayton his wish to have fellow Democrats control the House and Senate, giving him a better chance of passing his wishes.

Millions of dollars, mostly from organizations other than the candidates' campaigns, are spilling into legislative districts. Much of that money goes to rip apart one candidate.

However, far more money is headed to contested U.S. House races, with the 8th Congressional District's race between U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Stewart Mills in what will be one of the most expensive congressional races in the country, if not the most expensive.

Besides the Mills-Nolan race in northeast, north central and east central Minnesota, U.S. House races that have attracted national attention are one in the western Twin Cities between Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic state Sen. Terri Bonoff and an open seat in the southern Twin Cities and areas south between Republican Jason Lewis and Democrat Angie Craig.

More than 250,000 Minnesotans already have voted in the first presidential election under the state's early-voting law. While most of those votes will stand, voters have until a week before election day to tell election officials they changed their minds; at that point, the first ballot will be destroyed and a new one can be cast.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, the state official in charge of elections, said he hears Minnesotans like flexibility that early voting provides.

Minnesotans used to have to give an excuse to get absentee ballots, such as plans to be out of town on election day. Now, no reason is needed to vote early.

Overall, Simon said, "things are going really smoothly" in preparing for the election.

Simon said talk of rigging elections, a topic GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump often mentions, probably is not valid in Minnesota. Computer-stored election returns also cannot be hacked, Simon said, because Minnesota has a paper trail of votes so returns may be recreated from scratch if needed.

Those factors and a pre-election test every election jurisdiction is required to conduct in public means rigging "is a lot less likely," the secretary added. "It would be extremely difficult to rig or fix a statewide election in Minnesota."

Trump has called for supporters to monitor polling places on Nov. 8, but Simon said state law forbids observers, other than one from each party, within 100 feet.

Simon has been traveling the state to encourage people to vote, and he predicts Minnesota will return to its best-turnout state status it enjoyed before the last election.

In the days before the election, state legislative races became dominated by soaring health insurance premiums.

An example comes from the southeastern part of the state in a race for an open seat between Democrat Lisa Bayley and Republican Barb Haley.

At a recent rural Goodhue gathering, Haley said: "This is the No. 1 reason why I ran. I have been talking about it since February, when I announced."

Haley and Bayley agreed that the issue is top of mind for many residents in their district. Since the federal Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, began, southeast Minnesotans have faced the state's highest premiums and, often, a more limited choice of policies.

The farmer-hosts of the event Haley attended expect insurance premiums will cost them $35,000 next year.

"That is unstainable," she said of the cost that will double over this year.

The issue is bad "particularly in our district," Bayley said in a Forum News Service interview, in part because of the large number of farmers and self-employed residents who by individual policies. "I hear about it almost constantly."

While the current situation, which many call a crisis, affects just individual policies purchased by 5 percent of Minnesotans, many worry it will begin to affect their employer-provided insurance, Bayley said.

"There is no quick fix to all of it," Bayley said.