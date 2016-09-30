Willard Yellow Bird, cultural planner for the City of Fargo, performs a blessing ceremony Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, at City Square, Fargo, prior to a petition at the City Commission meeting to recognize each second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

That's when Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht will read a proclamation at the City Council meeting to announce Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples'/ Treaty Day, joining regional cities such as Minneapolis, Red Wing, St. Paul and Fargo.

For several years, advocates have been asking the city to honor Native Americans on the second Monday in October rather than Christopher Columbus, who is recognized with the federal Columbus Day holiday.

Most recently, a Bemidji State University class came before the council last spring with the request and an online petition at the website Change.org asks for Bemidji to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.

"We had a request from BSU students and also local community members. They were so very similar that it seemed to make sense that we could make it Indigenous Peoples'/Treaty Day," Albrecht said. "It's a proclamation to bring attention to the fact that historically, Bemidji is an indigenous village and that our shared history is wrapped up in that."

The proclamation states that Bemidji recognizes that "indigenous nations have lived upon this land prior to European settlement and we value the progress society has accomplished through Indigenous Peoples' knowledge, labor, technology, science, philosophy, arts, sacred ecologies and deep culture that has substantially shaped the character of the city of Bemidji."

Also stated in the proclamation is that "treaties are an enduring reminder of how the past still influences this community" and for those reasons, "the city of Bemidji wishes to set aside a day to foster community unity and strengthen cooperation and understanding which will improve our lives and reveal a more accurate historical record."

Vivian Delgado, interim assistant dean of BSU College of Arts and Sciences, taught the students who approached the city to recognize Treaty Day as part of her Federal Indian Law Class in the 2016 spring semester. For Delgado, the city recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day/Treat Day is an important step for the community.

"Bemidji is on treaty land and this clarifies why there are so many native people in the area," Delgado said. "I feel like the more information and history that's out there, it promotes better relations and opens up channels for communication."

According to Albrecht, proclamations such as the one to be read Monday are generally a one-time thing. However, they are often brought back every year, allowing the city to raise awareness through a proclamation on an annual basis.

While the city of Bemidji will proclaim the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples'/Treaty Day, though, it will still recognize the same date as Columbus Day in accordance with the federal holiday established by the U.S. government in 1937.

At a national level, however, multiple communities have been pivoting away from honoring Christopher Columbus and instead have enacted new holidays recognizing indigenous people. Other major national cities including Seattle, Portland, Ore. and Albuquerque, N.M., have also opted for days celebrating Native American culture.