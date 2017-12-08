Franks had said Thursday that he would resign at the end of January but said Friday that his wife's ailment had prompted him to change his plans and immediately step down.

"Last night, my wife was admitted to the hospital in Washington, D.C. due to an ongoing ailment," he said in a statement. "After discussing options with my family, we came to the conclusion that the best thing for our family now would be for me to tender my previous resignation effective today, December 8th, 2017."

On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee said it would create a special subcommittee to investigate Franks for conduct "that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment."

The investigation came after House officials learned that he had asked two female employees to bear his child as a surrogate.

Franks acknowledged in a Thursday statement announcing plans to resign Jan. 30 that the investigation concerned his "discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable."

Although Franks's statement left the circumstances of the "discussion" murky, three Republicans familiar with the allegations said that he had asked the staffers, who worked for him at the time but have since left his office, if they would serve as a surrogate mother for his child. A spokesman for Franks did not respond to a request for comment on that claim.

In his statement, Franks said he never "physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff."

"However, I do want to take full and personal responsibility for the ways I have broached a topic that, unbeknownst to me until very recently, made certain individuals uncomfortable," Franks said, adding, "I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress."

Franks explained in his statement that he and his wife have long struggled with infertility. After having twins with a surrogate, the couple sought additional children, he said.

Author information: Mike DeBonis covers Congress and national politics for The Washington Post. He previously covered D.C. politics and government from 2007 to 2015.