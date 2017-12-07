Franken to deliver speech from Senate floor at 10:45 a.m.

Franken's office did not confirm what he will say, only the time the speech will come.

The 66-year-old senator is accused by eight women of inappropriate touching, including trying to force kisses. Most incidents occurred before he became senator in 2009.

Franken apologized for a photo showing his hands above a woman's breasts, and denied some of the incidents happened, but he said he does not remember others.

The Franken speech will be carried live on C-SPAN2 on cable television stations and at www.c-span.org.