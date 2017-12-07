Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Franken to deliver speech from Senate floor at 10:45 a.m.

    Franken to deliver speech from Senate floor at 10:45 a.m.

    By Don Davis Today at 8:43 a.m.

    The announcement will be carried on all Forum Communication websites. 

    U.S. Sen. Al Franken will address the Senate at 10:45 a.m. Central time today with what many say will be his resignation after sexual misconduct allegations.

    Franken's office did not confirm what he will say, only the time the speech will come.

    The 66-year-old senator is accused by eight women of inappropriate touching, including trying to force kisses. Most incidents occurred before he became senator in 2009.

    Franken apologized for a photo showing his hands above a woman's breasts, and denied some of the incidents happened, but he said he does not remember others.

    The Franken speech will be carried live on C-SPAN2 on cable television stations and at www.c-span.org.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsMinnesotaAl Frankensexual misconduct
    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness