Franken to deliver speech from Senate floor at 10:45 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Al Franken will address the Senate at 10:45 a.m. Central time today with what many say will be his resignation after sexual misconduct allegations.
Franken's office did not confirm what he will say, only the time the speech will come.
The 66-year-old senator is accused by eight women of inappropriate touching, including trying to force kisses. Most incidents occurred before he became senator in 2009.
Franken apologized for a photo showing his hands above a woman's breasts, and denied some of the incidents happened, but he said he does not remember others.
The Franken speech will be carried live on C-SPAN2 on cable television stations and at www.c-span.org.