Many of his colleagues predict the Minnesota Democrat will call it quits as sexual misconduct allegations mount against him.

His fellow Democratic Minnesota senator stopped short of calling for a resignation.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable," Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday after many other women senators asked for the resignation. "This morning I spoke with Sen. Franken and, as you know, he will be making an announcement about his future tomorrow morning. I am confident he will make the right decision."

Many others, however, said it is time to go.

"I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, tweeted. "It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations."

By mid-afternoon, more than half of the Senate's Democrats agreed that Franken must resign, including many of their leaders.

One of those senators is Dianne Feinstein, a Californian in the Senate since 1992: "It’s clear the American people don’t look lightly on these kinds of actions, no matter who they’re committed by, and the number of complaints against Sen. Franken is a concern. I think resignation is the right thing for him to do."

Franken plans a Thursday announcement in Washington. Although details were not forthcoming, the consensus was that he would resign.

Franken apparently has not been in Minnesota since Nov. 11, days earlier than allegations began to be reported a week before Thanksgiving. He talked to some Minnesota reporters and stopped to talk to Washington media last week before heading to his first Senate meeting after the first allegation surfaced.

The senator largely has been silent in public in recent weeks.

Several women say he inappropriately touched them during USO tours, at the Minnesota State Fair and in a radio studio.

The latest report of sexual misconduct came in a Politico story Wednesday. A woman, not named by the news organization, said Franken tried to kiss her after her boss finished appearing on Franken's radio show in 2006.

"It’s my right as an entertainer," she told Politico that he said.

Franken released a statement denying the incident. "This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing Ethics Committee investigation."

After the Politico story hit, six Democratic senators called for Franken to quit, the first of an avalanche of such requests. While some House members asked Franken to resign, the six women were the first Senate Democrats to specifically call for him to leave Congress.

In Minnesota, Democratic governor candidates State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy have said he should leave.

Most Minnesota Democratic leaders have not sought his resignation.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, who served on the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee during his single term in Congress, said that panel is the proper place to decide Franken's fate. He did not immediately react to the Wednesday allegations.

A Los Angeles radio host brought the first public complain against Franken, saying he forced a kiss on her during a 2006 USO tour the two were on. She also posted a photo of him with his hand hovering over her breasts as she slept on a military airplane.

The tour came three years before Franken took office, but he was getting ready to run in 2006.

After the first report, there were allegations that Franken grabbed women's buttocks as he took photos with them.

If Franken resigns, Dayton would appoint someone to fill the seat. Then that seat, as well as the one Klobuchar holds, would be on the November 2018 ballot.

