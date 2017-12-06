6 Senate Democratic women call on Franken to resign

In a lengthy statement posted on Facebook, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she was "shocked" and "disappointed" by several women's allegations that Franken inappropriately touched them. She was joined by Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., the highest-ranking woman among Senate Democrats.

"While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn't acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve," Gillibrand wrote.

If he resigns, Franken would be the second member of Congress to step aside amid a recent reckoning over sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. Facing multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior around female aides, Rep. John Conyers , D-Mich., stepped down on Tuesday after more than half a century in Congress.

Franken has denied intentionally touching women inappropriately and issued several apologies. He has said he will cooperate with an ongoing investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee.

In recent days, the Democratic women senators had spoken privately among themselves about the situation, agreeing that they could not tolerate Franken's presence as allegations continued trickling out.

"People were at the edge of their patience with this. They'd had enough. One more allegation was going to be it," said one senior aide, who was granted anonymity to describe private deliberations.

A second Senate aide familiar with the talks confirmed the private discussions among female senators.