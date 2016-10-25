Biden to make campaign stop in northern Minnesota

Biden will appear in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and 8th District incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, who is vying for re-election in a close race against Republican challenger Stewart Mills. A spokesman for Nolan's campaign, Bennett Smith, said he was not ready to confirm the visit.

Biden has made numerous campaign stops in recent weeks and has been highly critical of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, often saying Trump "doesn't get it."

Biden's most recent visit to northern Minnesota was in October 2014, just ahead of the election, He made stops in Duluth and Hibbing to speak about the success of the "Duluth Model" in addressing domestic violence and to campaign for Nolan during his first challenge from Mills.

Biden also visited the Lake Superior cities in November 2012, speaking at Superior (Wisconsin) Middle School just days before the presidential election.