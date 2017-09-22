VFW announces scholarship contests

One is an oral and written-essay contest with the theme "American History: Our Hope for the Future." Essay submissions are due Oct. 31.

The winner at the state level receives an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend an awards ceremony in the spring and a cash award from North Dakota's VFW organization and possibly the sponsoring post and auxiliary, said Mary Kay Hanson of Grand Forks.

The winner at the national level may receive up to $30,000, Hanson said. "The very least (award) is $1,000."

The other scholarship for high school students is awarded through the Patriotic Art contest, for which entries are due March 31. The top award in this contest is $10,000.

The student must submit artwork with a patriotic theme.

A scholarship for students in grades six through eight is an essay contest with the theme "America's Gift to My Generation." Deadline for submission of essays is Oct. 31.

The winning essay at the state level advances to the national competition.

The national winner receives $5,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C., in the spring.

For more information, call Mary Kay Hanson at (701) 772-8978 or John Hanson at (701) 739-0454.

Community High School in Grand Forks has received a $1,075 Poets in Schools grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts to support visits and performances by practicing poets at the school.

It's part of the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud Program, a national program that encourages interest in poetry through memorization and recitation and helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

And, don't forget about Community High School's Hurricane Harvey fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Pizza Ranch. Mention the fundraiser when ordering; all tips and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to a Beaumont, Tex., school hit by the hurricane.

Grand Forks Central and Red River high school students have been selected to participate in a career internship program at Altru Health System and Development Homes for this school year.

Grand Forks Central students who've been hired as interns at Altru Health System are: Autumn Charette, nurse aide, general surgery; Brianna Moncada, nurse aide, cardiac; Peyton Stanich, nurse aide, oncology; KuLah TuLay, physical therapy aide; Miranda Weiss, health unit coordinator and nurse aide; Madison Belgarde, rehab nurse aide; Brenna Bertsch, nurse aide, orthopedics; Madison Nelson, central sterile technician; and Taylor Berry, nurse aide, medical surgery.

Red River students hired at Altru Health System include: Sarah Kay, nurse aide, cardiac; Taylor McFarland, central sterile technician; Rapha Onyeka, nurse aide, general surgery; Shauna Stoltman, inpatient physical therapy; Jayda Belker, health unit coordinator and nurse aide; and Mikale Kuntz, oncology.

Katelyn Franks was selected as a direct support professional at Development Homes.

In other news, Mike Swenson, a teacher at Red Lake County Central School in Oklee, Minn., brought 19 students in his Advanced English class Wednesday to the University of Minnesota-Crookston for an all-day workshop.

The juniors and seniors in the college-level class learned how to use the UMC library for research and resources, attended a session on plagiarism and toured the school.

Students who participated are: Jade Person, Erin Jones, Jarissa Bailey, Jocelyn Castenada, Sydney Melby, Hanna Kolstoe, Isaac Eskeli, Katie Olson, Jayden Fore, Kara Longtin, Marie Johnson, Sydnie Gunderson, Matt Vettleson, Justin Nemec, Dawson Rystad, Nick Pahlen, Connor Lambert, Andrew Fish and Julia Bernstein.