Area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists

They are among about 16,000 semifinalists chosen from about 1.6 million students who entered the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program by taking a qualifying test during their junior year in high school.

To qualify as a semifinalist, the student must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and score well on the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

These students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be awarded next spring.

CHS to mark building centennial

Grand Forks Central High School is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its building Sept. 28-29.

The event, carrying the theme "Celebrating a Century: Grand Forks Central Building Centennial High School," starts with a public gathering at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on the school's front lawn and continues with picture-taking, food, guided tours of the building and a 7:30 p.m. musical program, "Grand Forks Central Through the Decades."

Alumni and members of the general public are invited to participate.

Events on Sept. 29 include tailgating beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Cushman Field and the Homecoming game, beginning at 7 p.m., when Central takes on Fargo South High School.

Benefit for Texas school hit by Hurricane Harvey

Grand Forks' Community High School will host a fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pizza Ranch to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas a couple of weeks ago.

All tips and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to a Beaumont, Texas, high school that was affected by the hurricane.

Funds will be raised from all dine-in, delivery or take-out orders. Be sure to mention the fundraiser when ordering.

In other news, Ryan Sobolik, a student from Grand Forks who attends the University of Mary, has received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Grocers Association, a trade group representing independent supermarkets.

The First Data Technology Scholarship is given each year to an outstanding student with an interest in the grocery industry, according to a news release from the NGA.

Sobolik is pursuing a degree in accounting and has worked at Valley Markets, Inc., for 16 years.