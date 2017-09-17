Area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists
Four senior high school students from this area have been selected as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are: Kacy Jiran, Grand Forks Central High School; Jackson Holm, Red River High School, Grand Forks; Gretchen Ivers, Thompson (N.D.) High School; and Joelle Sherlock, Griggs County Central High School, Cooperstown.
They are among about 16,000 semifinalists chosen from about 1.6 million students who entered the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program by taking a qualifying test during their junior year in high school.
To qualify as a semifinalist, the student must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and score well on the Scholastic Aptitude Test.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
These students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be awarded next spring.
CHS to mark building centennial
Grand Forks Central High School is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its building Sept. 28-29.
The event, carrying the theme "Celebrating a Century: Grand Forks Central Building Centennial High School," starts with a public gathering at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on the school's front lawn and continues with picture-taking, food, guided tours of the building and a 7:30 p.m. musical program, "Grand Forks Central Through the Decades."
Alumni and members of the general public are invited to participate.
Events on Sept. 29 include tailgating beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Cushman Field and the Homecoming game, beginning at 7 p.m., when Central takes on Fargo South High School.
Benefit for Texas school hit by Hurricane Harvey
Grand Forks' Community High School will host a fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pizza Ranch to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas a couple of weeks ago.
All tips and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to a Beaumont, Texas, high school that was affected by the hurricane.
Funds will be raised from all dine-in, delivery or take-out orders. Be sure to mention the fundraiser when ordering.
In other news, Ryan Sobolik, a student from Grand Forks who attends the University of Mary, has received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Grocers Association, a trade group representing independent supermarkets.
The First Data Technology Scholarship is given each year to an outstanding student with an interest in the grocery industry, according to a news release from the NGA.
Sobolik is pursuing a degree in accounting and has worked at Valley Markets, Inc., for 16 years.