Librarians receive Literacy Award

The award will be presented at an event that runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the library.

The event, open to the public, will include live performances, a bouncy house, face-painting, minnow races and food donated by Sam's Club and prepared by Knights of Columbus volunteers.

"We're hoping to get a lot of families there," said Aimee Siemers, a council member.

The award is intended to recognize Aaron Stefanich, director of the department, and his co-workers for all their efforts to encourage children's interest in reading. His team is involved in programs such as a LEGOs group and activities in science, technology, engineering and math education "to get kids into the library and excited about reading," said Siemers.

"It is just phenomenal what he (Stefanich) brings to the kids of all ages," said Trish Mohr, a council member and fourth-grade teacher at Holy Family St. Mary's Elementary School in Grand Forks.

The Lake Agassiz Reading Council is the northeast North Dakota regional unit of the North Dakota Reading Association.

Sunday's event is the kick-off of the council's membership drive.

NVYO announces auditions

Children and young adults who would like to play wind, brass, percussion or string instruments in the North Valley Youth Orchestras, the Philharmonic and the Symphony are encouraged to audition from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Sunday's auditions will be at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., Grand Forks.

Monday's auditions are set for Grand Forks Central High School, 115 N. Fourth St.

Auditions can be scheduled at www.novyo.org.

Registration and audition sign-up for the NVYO Allegro string orchestra are ongoing at www.noyvo.org.

The NVYO, based in Grand Forks, has announced its seventh season, which carries the theme "Inspired by Nature."

The NVYO string, wind, brass and percussion instrumentalists come together from more than a dozen communities to rehearse weekly and present performances in the area.

The three NVYO orchestras provide a training ground in symphony performance for band and orchestra students ages nine to 21, said Naomi Welsh, NVYO executive director, in a news release.

NVYO offers young musicians the opportunity to stretch and challenge themselves in a supportive setting, she said.

For more information, contact Welsh at info@novyo.org.