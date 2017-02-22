UND stakeholders talk process at budget forum

Discussion through the afternoon forum, which drew several dozen attendees for an extended session with UND Provost Tom DiLorenzo, was aimed at clarifying the means by which university administration intended to meet a $16 million budget reduction while establishing new areas of strategic focus. At certain points, there was little mincing of words.

"It is what it is, folks," said DiLorenzo. "The bottom line is, we're being cut significantly. ... It is the reality of the situation—so how do you take the reality of the situation and turn it into a way we can move forward?"

The UND Executive Council announced last Thursday that it had directed all of the university's colleges to plan for a 12 percent cut to appropriated funds, a reduction level to be shared by support areas. The UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences, which receives a separate budget appropriation than the rest of the university, was given a 10 percent reduction target.

The matter of process featured heavily through the forum. To that degree, attendees questioned matters including the use of data in guiding reductions, advocacy of higher education in the state Legislature and the input mechanisms for the university's strategic reinvestments and initiatives.

UND Psychology Department Chair Jeff Holm asked DiLorenzo how stakeholders within the university's academic colleges could participate in guiding the wider conversation on strategic reinvestment. Earlier this year, university leaders announced an estimated $7 million will be redirected to areas such as marketing, research and general use.

Holm said there had been "disconnects" in the processes which have yielded the current areas of strategic reinvestment, as well as the five interdisciplinary areas identified as UND's Grand Challenges. The Grand Challenge initiatives are being developed through the UND Strategic Planning Committee and focus generally on studies in the fields of energy, biomedicine, rural health, unmanned systems and big data.

Holm continued to say that disconnects in the workings are "some of the issue of getting that trust back up" during the changes on campus.

"I know that you can do only so much to try to encourage participation, but as a chair of my department and somebody who's pretty active on committees, I really have missed some of the opportunity to provide proposals," he said.

UND English professor Rebecca Weaver-Hightower, former chair of the University Senate, asked DiLorenzo how campuswide budget cuts were pegged to 12 percent across the board.

Initially, academic colleges and support staff units were instructed to submit draft plans for 4, 8 and 12 percent cuts to allow for the possibility of differential rates of reduction. Those plans were submitted with supporting data on Feb. 3 to the Executive Council. At that time, it was expected for the council to return a budget reduction target by Feb. 9.

The council instead returned the plans to colleges with additional instruction for more permanent cuts before announcing last Thursday that all units could expect a 12 percent reduction. At that same point, the council also extended the timeline for draft plan submissions until March 6.

Weaver-Hightower asked in the forum how the data provided to the council was used to influence the decision on target reductions.

"The part of me that spent 16 hours one day inputting all my stuff in digital measures wants to believe that that was worth the time," said Weaver-Hightower.

She also questioned how metrics for employee productivity would be assessed, tracked and factored into budgetary decisions.

DiLorenzo said the fiscal situation "will remain fluid" through the end of the legislative session, but said it was his sense that projected funding levels didn't allow for differential rates. He suggested changes on the legislative level could bring back the case for varied reduction rates across colleges, but said the 12 percent cut was the assumed level for now. As for the use of data, DiLorenzo said productivity would continue to be tracked, though it would be examined through the lens of the strategic plan.

Moving forward, he beseeched attendees to be vocal throughout the reduction process.

"We want to get ideas of where to go from here, and want them to be data-based and want them to be about 'One UND,' " said DiLorenzo. "It's not helpful when someone comes and says 'Don't do this.' We have a massive budget cut, it has to be done—I want your ideas about how to do it."