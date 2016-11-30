Grand Forks Public Schools has 7,348 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade as of Oct. 31. The district has an additional 62 students in its early childhood special education program, and 286 students in Head Start. Jody Thompson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the district does its part to help families get their children enrolled in school as soon as possible.

"We do a kindergarten roundup in the spring where we try to get families that currently have students enrolled, but also reaching out to the community (for whom) this may be their first child," he said.

Census data for East Grand Forks was less definite but estimated 1,883 residents aged 5 to 19 in 2014, with more than 90 percent of children ages 5 to 17 enrolled in school. East Grand Forks Public Schools has 1,869 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade as of Nov. 16.

A number of factors could contribute to the differences between the numbers of school-age children in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, and the numbers appearing to actually be enrolled.

High school dropout rates may account for a portion of the difference. The graduation rate for the 2015-16 year in Grand Forks Public Schools was 85 percent.

According to Thompson, the district has intervention programs in place for struggling students to keep the graduation rate as high as possible. Some methods of support include counseling and tutoring programs.

"It's providing a safety net for those kids that might be struggling academically to keep them on track and keep them in school," Thompson said. He also noted that Advanced Placement classes encourage students learning at an accelerated rate to stay in the district through their senior years.

Home schooling

Home-schooled children are not included in the enrollment numbers for Grand Forks Public Schools, according to Thompson.

Theresa Deckert, office administrator for the North Dakota Home School Association, said parents choosing to home-school their children must file a statement of intent with schools in their respective districts, but aren't required to do so before their children reach age 7 or after age 16. Thompson said Grand Forks Public Schools currently has 137 students registered as home-schooled.

Deckert explained that parents may choose to home-school their children for a number of reasons, including bullying, illness of the parent or child, a need for individualized attention or religious reasons.

"Sometimes it's just the child learns differently and so a classroom setting isn't always the best situation for every child," she said.

Private schooling

In the greater Grand Forks area, private school students account for a large group outside the public school system. The Holy Family-St. Mary's school has 99 children enrolled from kindergarten to fifth grade, with an additional 46 in the St. Mary's Preschool and Early Childhood Center. St. Michael's has 160 students from preschool to fifth grade. Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks draws students from both sides of the river and reported an enrollment of 413 in September.

St. Michael's Principal Sara Dudley said smaller class sizes are one advantage of attending the school over public school.

"We really believe that when we lay that foundation of learning in those primary grades with smaller class size, that's really important," she said. According to Dudley, kindergarten classes don't have more than 14 students.

Both Dudley and Katherine Mayer, assistant to the principal at the Holy Family-St. Mary's School, said that families who are not Catholic and choose to send their children to the schools still benefit from the education provided.

"We teach children how to be leaders and how to serve others," she said. "I think a lot of it too has to do with the very welcoming and warm community that we have here," Mayer said.