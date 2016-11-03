Former Cargill CEO Greg Page returns to UND

Some 42 years later, Page is recently retired after serving as the company's CEO, a position he held since 2007.

Page was back in Grand Forks Thursday for the 12th annual Olafson Ethics Symposium. The symposium is designed to engage students, alumni and local business leaders in conversations regarding ethical decision-making.

"A lot of good things happened in my life because of UND, so it doesn't take too much to ask me to come back," Page said.

The 1973 graduate of UND and Bottineau, N.D., native, said he comes back to UND whenever he can to try to help current students and inspire others. Page currently funds scholarships for the university and said he enjoys symposiums, such as the one Thursday evening because he can hear questions from students, which helps him understand what people are thinking and why they believe the way they do.

"It's a sense of obligation to come back," Page said. "It's a small recognition that the tuition I paid is really underpriced. I know that's not what the students want to hear, but from the outcome and totality of my work experience, I got a lot out of the university."

Page began at the company in 1974 and eventually worked his way up to serving as Cargill's president, chief operating officer and chief executive officer.

Twin Cities-based Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services around the world. The company has 150,000 employees in 70 countries, according to the company's website.

Page was the featured speaker at the this year's Olafson Ethics Symposium. The annual event is funded through UND alumnus Robert Olafson to support ethical business practices.

Before the symposium Thursday night, Page said he wanted to speak on topics surrounding ethics and social responsibility, such as morality of corporate behavior, attitudes toward science and the food system, employee welfare and climate change.

Page is a past winner of the Sioux Award, the UND Alumni Association's highest honor for alumni.