ON CAMPUS: Dakota Venture Group celebrates 10 years

"Over the years, the Dakota Venture Group has shown what UND students are capable of learning and accomplishing," Emily O'Brien, the group's president, said in a news release. "It is a truly unique group, and it has provided the opportunity for experiential learning to students during the past ten years."

Working closely with UND's Center for Innovation, the Dakota Venture Group holds the distinction of being the only fully student-run venture capital fund in the country. While other student venture capital groups exist, the one at UND has its student members make all of the investment decisions, including deal sourcing, screening, due diligence, negotiating, investment terms, syndication, portfolio management and exists for a return on investment.

Since its founding, more than 130 UND students have participated in the group.

• The UND College of Business and Public Administration will host its 12th annual Olafson Ethics Symposium at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Memorial Union Ballroom. This year's event features Greg Page, a UND alumnus and former CEO of Cargill. The symposium is free of charge and open to the public.

• The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant has granted re-accreditation to the UND Physician Assistant Program. The accreditation will last until September 2026.

• The Digital Press at UND is celebrating its Open Access Week with the appearance of its most recent book, "Mobilizing the Past for a Digital Future: The Potential of Digital Archaeology." The book is available as a free download or in paper form at amazon.com.

• UND will install a new chapter of Psi Chi, the National Honor Society of Psychology at 5 p.m. Monday in Corwin-Larimore Hall room 103. Fifteen members will be inducted.

• UND Electrical Engineering has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the North Dakota Centers of Excellence Commission. The grant will be used to develop a tool to assist patients with melanoma and psoriasis.

• The Alex Stern Family Foundation has established a scholarship at UND. The scholarship will support students from the Fargo-Moorhead area who will attend UND with priority given to those with financial need.

• Mayville State University will host speaker Les LeFountain at 2 p.m. Friday in the Campus Center Luckasen Room. All are welcome to attend the presentation, "500 Nations in 500 Years, Diverse People on Common Ground."

• Mayville State will host speaker Kayla Delzer as she presents "Reimagining the Elementary Classroom and Technology in the 21st Century Tools and Apps" 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 in Room 118 of the Mayville State Education Building. The workshop is designed for kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers and pre-service Mayville State students.