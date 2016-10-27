No losses reported from UND medical school power outage

When the power went out at the 325,000-square-foot facility Sept. 28, the backup generator kicked in, but something else failed, leading to a three-minute outage, according to previous Herald reporting.

Some feared a substantial amount of research may have been lost because of the outage but so far, there have been no confirmed losses associated with the power outage, officials at the medical school said.

"There haven't been any confirmed, identifiable real dollar costs that I have seen to date on that. There were some concerns about some of the research, but I have not seen any confirmed actual costs," Randy Ekren, the associate dean for administration and finance at the medical school, said Wednesday.

In cases such as the one last month, the generator should kick in to prevent a loss of power, but something else malfunctioned, leading to the outage.

The new $124 million School of Medicine and Health Sciences building, which was entirely paid for by the state Legislature, opened this past summer. The building includes new research laboratories, 14 exam rooms and an operating procedure room, along with other high-tech medical equipment.