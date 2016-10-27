The board authorized UND to proceed with deferred maintenance work on the Chester Fritz Library, Memorial Union and UND Airport Administration building as well as make upgrades to Brannon Hall.

The Chester Fritz Library will have $770,000 worth of work done on its mechanical cooling tower and associated equipment replacement, Memorial Union will have its rain drainage replaced for $222,939 and the UND Airport Administrative building will get a new curtain wall, which costs $1 million.

Funding for those three projects will come from the one-time deferred maintenance pool funding included in a legislative bill.

The state board also approved plans for the university to install fire protection systems and accessibility upgrades in Brannon Hall, a residence hall of about 310 beds.

That project would include installing a sprinkler system and updating the fire alarms, as well as making accessibility upgrades to its restrooms, toilets and sinks .

The Brannon Hall upgrades will be funded from UND room and board fees.

UND has nearly $300 million of deferred maintenance on its buildings, according to a master plan released earlier this year.

The master plan states maintenance costs for buildings on UND's campus over the next decade would cost $506 million and that the university should invest between $18 million and $36 million annually to maintain and upgrade these buildings.

The Chester Fritz Library, Memorial Union and Brannon Hall were all listed as buildings in "poor" condition in the master plan.

The Chester Fritz Library held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the first step in that building's overall renovation.