UND was listed along with medical schools at the University of Minnesota, University of Kansas, University of East Carolina and University of Washington as the five schools with the highest percentage of graduates entering family medicine.

Since 1981, the School of Medicine and Health Sciences has an average of 22.5 percent of its graduates who enter a family medicine residency. The national average is 20.8 percent

In 2015, UND led the nation with 20.8 percent of its graduates choosing a family medicine residency.

"Our success as a department rests on the shoulders of the volunteer, community-based faculty who engage our students and provide them a tremendous experience in family medicine," Joshua Wynne, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said in a news release. "It is this opportunity to witness physicians enjoying their work with patients that makes a lasting impression on students. The department could not do it without their dedication to educating our future physicians."

This is the 35th national study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians that reports retrospectively the percentage of graduates from accredited family medicine residency programs as first-year residents.

• The North Dakota Centers of Excellence Commission has announced $1,568,910 in research grants to be distributed to North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota. UND's departments receiving funding include the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences and Civil Engineering and Chemistry.

• UND Research Assistant Professor Scott Engel and Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor Stephen Wonderlich are leading a study that has received a $3.6 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of Health. The grant will be used to study weight regain and depression after bariatric surgery.

• The Center for Online Education has named UND's online Masters in Early Childhood Education program as No. 3 in the nation for 2016. The degree is available completely online and prepares teachers and leaders to address the educational needs of young children.

• Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College has established a tuition waiver available to all enrolled in Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation high school students upon their graduation. Students who choose NHSC as their first choice can qualify for a waiver lasting for up to two semesters of college. The waiver is provided through the General Fund of the college.

• AgCountry Farm Credit Services will award 24 scholarships of $1,000 each. The scholarships will be available to high school seniors from eastern North Dakota, northwest and west-central Minnesota who are enrolling in college next fall. The deadline is March 1, and students can enroll through a counselor or at www.agcountry.com.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston recently held its alumni awards ceremony. Charly (Reinert) Stansbery received the Abbey Award. Don Dvergsten, Kelly Swanson and Natasha Anderson were recognized as Outstanding Alumni, and Cathy (Behr) Helin and the 1992-93 Trojan Hockey Team were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

• Northland Community Technical College will waive application fees through Monday in an effort to encourage students to apply for college.