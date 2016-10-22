The committee tasked with proposing changes to student fees will recommend not increasing student fees for athletics substantially for the 2018 fiscal year, said Brandon Beyer, the student body president.

The Student Fee Advisory Committee, a committee that recommends how much student fees are and how they should be distributed, met Wednesday to finalize their proposal to UND President Mark Kennedy for the next year. The group’s recommendation, which will be given to Kennedy this week, will not include the increase in student fees for athletics proposed to help keep UND’s 20 sports.

The Intercollegiate Athletic Committee has called for an increase in student fees to raise an anticipated $1.25 million more in revenue for athletics.

“At the time, we felt this was probably not something we should OK, due to the fact that it’s too early in the process,” Beyer said. “It was announced a day and a half before our meeting, so for us to go to a $1.25 million student fee increase is a bit premature before we know the overall expense of the situation.”

It’s still possible for the committee to meet again and raise that fee, Beyer said, but the committee decided it was too early to make the determination to increase student fees at this time.

In an attempt to save all 20 sports programs at UND, the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee recommended a series of proposals to help sustain the athletics department, including increasing the amount of institutional support, raising ticket prices and restructuring the agreements with the Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Alerus Center.

One of the proposed changes to help fund the UND athletics department is an increase in the student fees earmarked to support athletics. This year, students at UND pay $11.32 per credit hour, pumping just more than $3.5 million into the department in total.

The potential increase in student fees would raise the fee to $14.50, giving the department about $1 million of increased revenue. (The motion passed by the committee Monday included a previous year’s student fee for athletics of $10.69, which would have increased revenue by $1.25 million.)

Beyer said he would like to see some of the other proposed changes happen before increasing student fees, such as renegotiating the contract with the venues UND’s sports teams play in. The situation is changing day by day, and it’s too early in the process to make a final decision, Beyer said.

Student fees have continued to increase at UND over the past several years. This year, a full-time student at UND taking more than 12 credit hours could pay up to $729 in student fees per semester, which brings in $18.8 million to UND.

“Certainly, that isn’t cheap for a college student, especially when you’re paying tuition,” Beyer said. “It’s definitely a significant burden.”

Those fees fund various services and groups aimed at helping students, including student government, technology, the Wellness Center, Memorial Union and the Student Success Center, among others.

“In general, tuition, course fees and program fees are targeted to the direct costs of instruction while student fees support costs that are associated with services, activities, facilities and infrastructure that support students outside the classroom,” according to UND’s website.

Student fees largely are determined yearly by the Student Fee Advisory Committee, which is chaired by the current student body president, and made up of students, faculty and staff.

Each year, that committee meets and hears presentations from the various groups that receive funds from the student fees. The committee then recommends to the UND president how much the student fees should be and how the total should be distributed.

Beyer said the committee likely will present its recommendations for the next school year early this week. That recommendation, however, will not include the major increase in student fees for athletics.

Kennedy, though, can choose to accept or reject the committee’s recommendation.

In affirming the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee’s recommendation and not cutting any of UND’s athletics teams, Kennedy noted how difficult it will be to accomplish some of the proposed changes because many rely on agreements from others. For instance, Kennedy said students may not be willing to increase student fees for athletics because they also may be asked to consider upgrades to the Memorial Union.

“We will pursue options suggested in the IAC recommendation though feel compelled to recognize the fact that all will depend on the agreement of others and uncertainty exists that such hoped for additional funding will materialize,” Kennedy said.

Per Credit based on Student Fee Allocations

Disability Student Service Shuttle

$0.04

Writing Center

$0.07

Math Learning Center

$0.09

Multicultural Student Services

$0.09

Health and Wellness Administration

$0.10

Intercollegiate Academics (graduate student travel)

$0.12

Dakota Student

$0.19

Shuttle Bus Service

$0.32

Disability Student Services

$0.38

Judicial Affairs/Crisis (Care) Programs

$0.40

Student Affairs Marketing

$0.46

Public Safety (3 police officers)

$0.61

Students Success Center

$0.77

Women's Center

$0.82

Student Fee Misc. Charges, such as bad debt, collection fees, etc.

$1.14

Health and Wellness Promotion

$1.22

Career Services

$1.53

Student Government

$1.80

Student Involvement

$2.04

Memorial Union

$2.08

Counseling Center

$4.32

Wellness Center Operating Funds

$5.15

Student Health Service

$7.14

Athletics

$11.32

North Dakota Student Association Fee

$0.04

Connect North Dakota Fee

$5.50

Technology Fee

$6.00

Bonds

$7.02

$18.56

Total

$60.75