"It is an honor to join the University of North Dakota," Schmitz said in a news release. "My entire career has centered around the mission I personally share with this department and the UND SMHS. I am dedicated to serving the needs of our patients, our communities and our school. Together we will continue to strive to meet the needs of the state of North Dakota while setting an example nationally."

Schmitz earned his medical doctorate from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

He takes over for Robert William Beattie, who was fired and subsequently sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for child porn.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston will host admission visits Thursday and Friday. Two sessions are available each day, the first from 9 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 4 p.m. The application fee will be waived for anyone who applies during the visit.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston will host attorney Brandon Robinson Esq. to speak to the campus and community about cybersecurity at noon Tuesday in the Bede Ballroom.

• The 14th Annual American Indian Health Research Conference will be Thursday in the Alerus Center. The conference will host keynote speaker Dr. Michael J. Yellow Bird, a professor of sociology and director of the Tribal Indigenous Studies program at North Dakota State University.

• UND is inviting those interested in learning about a career as a physician and those in the process of applying to medical school to attend its annual Pre-med Day. The event will be from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

• UND's Center for Rural Health and the North Dakota Rural Health Association are seeking submissions for the annual photo contest to celebrate National Rural Health Day on Nov. 17. All North Dakotans are welcome to submit a photo of what rural means to them, and monetary prizes will be given to the top three submissions.

• The Master of Public Health Program at UND will partner with the University of Bergen in Norway to train graduate students from both universities in each school's field of expertise. Through the project, the University of Bergen exchange students will be educated in public health at UND while UND exchange students will be educated in system dynamics in Norway.

• The Violence Intervention Project will host presenter Cari Flory, a survivor of domestic abuse, at Northland Community and Technical College. The presentation will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Gunderson Commons on NCTC's Thief River Falls campus. It's free and open to the public.