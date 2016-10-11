UND named one of healthiest campuses in country

UND has landed on a list of the healthiest campuses in the country.

The university is among one of the 26 healthiest campuses in the nation, according to a list compiled by Greatist.com.

The ranking comes because students at UND have access to some of the best health resources in the country, ranking it among the top seven healthiest universities in the Midwest — and among the top 26 in the entire nation.

The school's food offerings, such as vegan entree options and the Culinary Corner healthy-eating classes, as well as the school's What's Your Buzz app used to show the effects of drunk driving were cited as reasons for the university's inclusion on the list.

Schools were selected for the list based on criteria including campus food, health services, athletic facilities and quality of life. Nominations also were submitted through social media.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston will host a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Wellness Center on Saturday.

• Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault victim and advocate, will speak on the topic of sexual assault at 6 p.m. Monday in Kiehle Auditorium at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

• UND has received a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support implementation of the Indian Child Welfare Act in North Dakota over the next five years. The act seeks to keep children together with their families.

• Affordable Colleges Online has ranked UND's online nursing program as the 25th best in the nation for the 2016-17 academic year.

• UND's Associate Dean of Students Cassie Gerhardt has been selected to receive the 2016 Sue Kraft Fussell Distinguished Service Award from the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors. The award will be presented at the association's annual meeting in Boston on Dec. 3.

• UND has welcomed its first class of the Veterans Entrepreneur Program. Twenty-five disabled veterans joined the program, which is in its first year and teaches veterans to start and operate businesses.

• UND English professor and master translator Elizabeth Harris is a finalist for two national translation prizes. She is a nominee for the American Literacy Translators Association's Italian Prose in Translation Award and the National Translation Prize.

• Mayville State University recently was visited by venture capitalist and education philanthropist Ted Dintersmith. Dintersmith visited as part of his nationwide tour to encourage adding creativity to the ways in which children are educated.

• Mayville State University students Katelyn Ogburn and Paige O'Connor participated in a research poster competition Oct. 1. Ogburn won paid conference registration for the American Chemical Society Great Lakes Regional Meeting in June. O'Connor won a one-year membership to the American Chemical Society.