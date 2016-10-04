Deep Purple rocker to perform Saturday at UND

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will play an afternoon of music this weekend on UND's campus.

Glenn Hughes, formerly of Deep Purple and other bands, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Loading Dock inside UND's Memorial Union.

Hughes is best known for his performances of "Smoke on the Water," as a member of Deep Purple. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. In his career, he also briefly fronted Black Sabbath.

At the performance Saturday, Hughes will perform acoustic songs and share stories about overcoming challenges to maintain and advocate a healthy lifestyle.

Hughes is the uncle of current UND student, Rachel Thorstenson, who also is an employee at the UND Wellness Center.

• Gary Gillis, a 1968 Mayville State University graduate, is among several alumni who will be honored at the university's 2016 homecoming festivities. Gillis will be inducted into the Mayville State University Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame at a dinner Oct. 7.

• Mayville State University will hold a ceremony of remembrance as part of the Homecoming 2016 festivities. The program will take place at noon Oct. 8 beginning at the Larson Center. The Mayville State University Alumni Association will provide concessions for a free will donation. The event is open to the public.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston will host photojournalist Brian Peterson 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Bede Ballroom. Peterson is a Minnesota-based photojournalist who has worked with the Minneapolis Star Tribune, National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and the New York Times.

• The UND Wind Ensemble and University Band will present a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Chester Fritz Auditorium. The concert is to feature the Symphonic Suite from "Star Trek." Tickets will be available at the door: $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens and $14 per family.

• UND and North Dakota State University are collaborating to complete the state's first spacecraft. Students and faculty from computer engineering, computer science, electrical mechanical engineering and other fields are working to complete and test the OpenOrbiter One spacecraft in preparation for its upcoming launch in December.

• UND has been awarded a five-year $1.5 million grant from the National Institute of Health. The grant will be used for studying the transgenerational amphetamine addiction in a study led by professor Lucia Carvelli.

• The UND Computer Science undergraduate program has recently had its accreditation renewed. The department first received accreditation in 1987 and its current accreditation will last through 2022.