UND to allocate $2 million to libraries, research

In an effort to strengthen its libraries, research enterprises and two of its colleges, UND will allocate nearly $2 million to those programs.

The university will put $1 million in the libraries, $400,000 in the Division of Research and Economic Development, $400,000 in the College of Arts and Sciences and $160,000 to support two positions in the College of Engineering and Mines.

"I want us to focus on the future," UND President Mark Kennedy said. "We're optimistic about the future. This is an effort and a confirmation to make sure we're focused on reaching even higher heights. It's a statement of confidence that we're very optimistic about what the future holds for UND."

Money from a 2 percent tuition increase for most students and a 2.5 percent jump for law and medical students, as well as $650,000 from the UND Alumni Association and Foundation will help fund the initiatives.

The allocations align with a decision made in May by then-interim President Ed Schafer to authorize the tuition increase to generate extra funding to be invested in priority areas within the university.

Kennedy said he wants the university to focus on its priorities, and the $2 million is a strategic investment in programs that will help UND in teaching and research.

"We are following through on the commitment that President Schafer made to the various colleges to say, even though we're going through these tough budget times, we're going to invest the extra from the tuition increase back into priority areas and these were the priority areas identified," Kennedy said.

The $1 million given to the libraries will go toward purchasing academic journals and datasets that can help students and teachers throughout the university to continue their research, Kennedy said.

The dollars given to the Division of Research and Economic Development will be used in part to drive research across multiple disciplines, including biomedical, energy and unmanned aerial systems.

The College of Arts and Sciences will use its dollars toward enhancing the school's liberal arts and essential studies programs, while funding for the College of Engineering and Mines will go to support two positions: one in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and one in the Department of Petroleum Engineering.