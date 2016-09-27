ON CAMPUS: UND football continues scholarship giveaway

One UND student will get a little richer at each home football game this season.

The athletics department and NoDak Nation announced they will give away a $5,000 scholarship to a UND student during a fourth-quarter drawing at each home game.

The program, called Bubba'$ Buck$, began at Saturday's Potato Bowl game. Students can enter for a chance to win the scholarship by bringing their valid ID and filling out an entry form at the NoDak Nation table on the southwest concourse before the end of halftime. This must be completed each game because entries from previous games will not carry over to the next game.

With five home games on the schedule, $25,000 in total will be donated through alumni donations.

The program was continued this season after giving away a $1,000 scholarship at the final home game in 2015.

• UND Engineering has received accreditation to all of the undergraduate programs from the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. Dean of the Engineering College, Hesham El-Rewini, said the programs were reviewed last November for accreditation. The college is planning to celebrate the recent accreditations.

• UND's Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) has announced a collaboration with the Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory and Hitachi High Technologies America Inc. The agencies will work together to improve assessment methods for estimating the storage capacity of carbon dioxide in shale formations.

• Judy Ward, a senior project coordinator for the Center for Rural Health at UND's School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Minot, has been presented with the Values Recognition Award. The recognition was granted by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health on Sept. 7 in Boston. The award is given to individuals who demonstrate commitment to the organization's values.

• The North Dakota congressional delegation has announced $350,000 in funding for the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. The grant will provide training materials and culturally appropriate information on elder abuse in Indian Country, a concern addressed by the school's National Indigenous Elder Justice Initiative.

• UND's Associate Professor of Engineering Saleh Faruque has published the fourth book in his "Made Easy" series on electrical engineering concepts. Faruque's latest release focuses on radio frequency modulation.

• Research co-led by UND and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, which studied the aerobic fitness of youth across 50 countries, has been published in the British Journal of Medicine. The highlights of the study found Tanzania, Iceland, Estonia, Norway and Japan to be the top five fittest countries. The United States came in at 47 of 50.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston, in conjunction with White Earth Tribal and Community College, will offer an undergraduate cohort in early childhood education. Classes will be at the White Earth tribal and Community College in Mahnomen, Minn., weekly in the evenings for a total of six weeks in the fall and spring. Classes begin Oct 1.