Though UND saw a 2 percent dip in enrollment, its 2016 freshman class is the school's most academically qualified based on average high school GPA and ACT scores.

With an average high school GPA of 3.46 and an average ACT score of 24.0, this year's freshman class exceeded last fall's, which touted a then-record 3.42 GPA and 24.0 ACT average. That compares with a 3.33 GPA and 23.5 ACT average just four years ago for the fall 2012 entering class.

UND's total enrollment of 14,648 is a slight decrease from last year's final enrollment of 14,951. The university attributed this decrease to the university's focus on quality students, the elimination of several programs due to budget reductions and larger graduating classes.

"You're faced with a decision of being the biggest or the best," UND President Mark Kennedy said in a news release. "My goal is to have UND be the best. I am pleased that every year we attract an increasingly more diverse and better-prepared freshman class, as the upswing in overall GPA suggests. Recruiting top-notch students helps us continue to be the premier flagship university in the Northern Plains."

Graduate and professional student enrollment is up slightly over last fall. Official graduate enrollment was up by 10 students, with 2,066 enrolled in master's programs, 646 enrolled in doctorate programs and 160 in special programs.

• Mayville State University has been reaffirmed for accreditation for the next 10 years, meeting all the criteria imposed by the Higher Learning Commission. The school also has been approved for its first master's program, the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT).

• UND chemical engineers Wayne Seames and Gautham Krishnamoorthy are playing a role in a $1 million research collaboration studying the possible use of oxy-combustion of biomass and biomass-coal blends for generating power. Other institutions collaborating include the University of Utah, Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Southeastern University (China).

• Mayville State University student Katelyn Ogburn and professor Dr. Thomas Gonnella recently presented their work on the ALDH2 enzyme at an international meeting held in Costa Brava, Spain. Fellow classmates and now graduates Hannah Ness and Joseph Briggane also helped with the research. The work received an Institutional Development Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a branch of the National Institute of Health. Gonnella and Ogburn are in the process of developing their work as manuscripts for publication.

• UND's Center for Innovation Foundation has become the state's first winner of the Small Business Administration's Growth Accelerator Fund. The grant of $50,000 will benefit unmanned aircraft system entrepreneurs at the university. This year saw more than 400 applications for the award, with only 68 awards to be given.

• UND professor of aviation Al Frazier was recently presented with the 2016 UAS Award for his work with unmanned aircraft system law enforcement applications in airborne law enforcement. In addition, Frazier and his colleagues will receive the 2016 International Association of Police Excellence in Police Aviation Award in October in San Diego.

• The Ballet Folkloric Mexico Azteca will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mayville State University. The performance is part of the university's Hispanic Heritage Month. Admittance is free and open to the public.