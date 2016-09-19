UND survey shows unhappiness with administration

A survey of more than 300 UND administrators, faculty and staff shows many at the university are unhappy with the school's senior leadership, communication and collaboration.

In a survey released Monday, UND received poor marks in areas such as interaction between staff, faculty and administrators while scoring well in job satisfaction, work/life balance and benefits.

In response to the survey results, UND President Mark Kennedy wrote a letter to the campus community, saying the survey provides a "call to action" and that he is working to remedy some of the issues reflected in its results.

Consulting firm ModernThink conducted the survey during the past spring semester. Its timing in the middle of university budget cuts and a presidential search color the results, Kennedy said, but there's still work to be done.

As part of the survey, school staff members were asked to rate statements ranging from strongly agree to strongly disagree, giving low marks in areas of faculty, administration and staff relations; communication; and collaboration.

Forty percent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that senior leadership at UND shows a genuine interest in the well-being of faculty, administration and staff, and just 24 percent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that the institution was run well.

"In the past few years, morale has been as low as I have ever seen," one respondent wrote. "There appears to be a direct relationship between upper administration and the funk that has appeared over campus. This has been amplified by the vindictiveness, micro-managing and untruthfulness put forth by upper administration on the rest of the university. It is not a very nice place to work anymore."

Since the survey was taken during the spring semester, the university has hired a new president and two new vice presidents. Vice President of Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Vice President of University and Public Affairs Susan Walton both left the school after former UND President Robert Kelley's retirement in January.

Since taking over at UND on July 1, Kennedy said he has strived to make collaboration and shared governance a priority of his administration, attempting to improve communication through "Grilling and Chilling" gatherings with faculty and staff and the launch of a new bi-weekly digital publication called "UND Today," which will focus on the university's accomplishments.

"Overall, I have sensed a positive spirit; a desire throughout the campus to move forward," Kennedy wrote in his letter. "And that is what we intend to do: move forward to shape our future, rather than continue to look back and dwell in the past."

Though many of the comments submitted as part of the survey process were negative, university staff highlighted relationships with department chairs, benefit offerings and freedom to do their job as positives.

"In my college, we now have leadership that is providing vision, support for positive change, processes that are fair and transparent, and recognition of contributions to research, service and teaching," one respondent wrote. "Things are happening, the mood is positive, and there are opportunities for a bright future."

Kennedy said he is working to improve transparency within the university community, increasing input from university faculty and staff, and lowering the barriers between divisions, colleges, departments and centers.