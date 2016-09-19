With just six weeks until a final decision is due to UND President Mark Kennedy, the university's Intercollegiate Athletics Committee will begin to look at which sports it may cut at its next meeting.

The committee, tasked to examine UND's athletics department, asked department staff during Monday's meeting to run as many scenarios as possible as to how the athletics department would look if some sports were cut.

Members from the athletics department will run scenarios, such as how the department will look if UND just had Big Sky Conference core sports or the conference average of 16 sports, among others, and present those to the committee at its next meeting on Oct. 3.

Baseball and men's golf were cut in April as part of of state-mandated and university-wide budget reductions. Men's golf has since been reinstated.

Kennedy tasked the committee with examining the athletics department's financing, conference affiliation, the number of sports it sponsors and the number of athletes it has on campus. He asked for the group's recommendation by Nov. 1, though Kennedy has said he will make any final decisions himself.

Most of Monday's meeting involved non-athletics committee members discussing how much funding the athletics department should receive from the institution, if student fees should be changed to help support the program and if there are more ways for the department to generate revenue.

The committee has previously looked at what it takes to be a part of both the Big Sky Conference and the Summit League, as well as the athletics department's budget.

Athletics Director Brian Faison told the committee he has been in contact with three conferences about UND's affiliation. The other leagues likely would not discuss potential for UND's membership in a new conference until February, said Daniella Irle, deputy director of athletics.