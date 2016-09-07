UND looks to ease first-generation adjustment

Like most students when they first go off to college, Allison Hurst was overwhelmed.

But being the first person in her family to attend college, there was even more stress associated with it. Eventually, she walked away from school because she didn't know there were resources to help her through the difficult learning curve of understanding a college's inner workings.

Hurst since graduated college and now works as an assistant professor of sociology at Oregon State University.

She is visiting UND this week for a series of discussions about the academic journeys and experiences of first-generation students and ideas on how a university can do a better job to support them.

Hurst was part of a six-person panel Wednesday made up of UND students, faculty and staff that explored the challenges of being the first college student from a family and some ways UND can better serve those students.

"So many things can go right and wrong in our lives and a lot of first-generation stories are serendipitist," Hurst said. "Somebody takes an interest or they make the right connection or something like that. It's not an easy, five-step progression that it is for a lot of middle class students."

Hurst, the author of "The Burden of Academic Success and College and the Working Class," said many first-generation students struggle with the tough transition to college because they do not know what to expect and can't rely on their parents' knowledge of higher education.

The students on the panel noted how important mentors and student-assistance programs at UND can be to their success because they provide a valuable resource to help first-generation students navigate the complexities of higher education.

Along with Wednesday's panel discussion, Hurst also will present a lecture at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Memorial Union's Lecture Bowl. In the lecture, Hurst will address a number of areas of her research, including class-identity construction and reconstruction among students before and during college; the interplay of class identity, educational success and social mobility; and the psychological and social costs of academic issues.

Along with partnering with the division of student affairs to bring Hurst to campus, the College of Arts and Sciences will be launching "UND 1stG," a first-generation logo that will proudly identify those students who are first in their families to attend college.