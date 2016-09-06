UND nursing awarded nearly $1 million in grants

The UND College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines won nearly $1 million in nursing student assistant grants to benefit various programs in the college.

The grants total for the current academic year will benefit programs in nurse anesthesia traineeship, advanced nursing education and a scholarship for disadvantaged students.

The university was awarded three of the five grants given to North Dakota universities through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Workforce Grant program.

The scholarship money is part of a four-year grant award totaling more than $2.5 million.

"UND CNPD's achievement in earning these grant awards not only helps our nursing students, but also, especially when compared with other regional nursing programs, helps reinforce our reputation as the premier nursing program in North Dakota," Gayle Roux, dean of the college, said in a news release.

The grants, ranging from $1,700 to $10,000 per semester provide funding directly to students for help with tuition, fees, book and reasonable living expenses.

• Mayville State and Bismarck State Universities are planning to launch a near-space balloon at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of Mayville State's powerhouse. The event is open to the public.

• UND's Center for Innovation Foundation has become the state's first winner of the Small Business Administration's Growth Accelerator Fund. The grant of $50,000 will benefit unmanned aircraft system entrepreneurs at the university. This year saw more than 400 applications for the award, with only 68 awards to be dispersed.

• Mayville State university has been reaffirmed of accreditation for the next 10 years, meeting all the criteria imposed by the Higher learning Commission. The school has also been approved for its first master's program, the Master of Arts in teaching.

• UND's Department of Music will hold a concert at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Hughes Fine Arts Center to welcome the university's president and first lady Mark and Debbie Kennedy. The event is expected to run about 60 minutes and is free and open to the public. Following the concert will be a reception.

• UND chemical engineers Wayne Seames and Gautham Krishnamoorthy are playing a role in a $1 million research collaboration studying the possible use of oxy-combustion of biomass and biomass-coal blends for generating power. Other institutions collaborating include the University of Utah, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Southeastern University in China.

• UND professor of journalism Mark Trahant, a decorated print and broadcast journalist, is set to read at the Native Americans & The Media Arts: Bridging Cultures & Creative Journeys event at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the High Plains Cultural Center in Killdeer, N.D.

• Mayville State student Katelyn Ogburn and professor Thomas Gonnella recently presented their work on the ALDH2 enzyme at an international meeting held in Costa Brava, Spain. Fellow classmates, now graduates, Hannah Ness and Joseph Briggane also helped in the research. The work received an Institutional Development Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a branch of the National Institute of Health. Gonnella and Ogburn are in the process of developing their work as manuscripts for publication.