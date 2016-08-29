With the UND Athletics Department on notice following a $1.4 million shortfall, the committee tasked with helping determine its future met Monday to begin charting the department's course forward.

The UND Intercollegiate Athletics Committee has been tasked by UND President Mark Kennedy to examine athletics to look at a number of things including the sports UND offers, its conference affiliation and the cost of the programs.

Tuesday's meeting focused on the requirements to both remain Title IX compliant with regard to equity among male and female student athletes if changes are made to the department and the differences in which sports UND would need to offer to both remain in the Big Sky Conference or move to the Summit League.

To stay in the Big Sky, UND must continue to have 13 specific core sports, which all member institutions participate in. They include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track, men's and women's tennis, women's golf, volleyball and football.

UND has been in the Big Sky Conference since 2012.

A move to the Summit would require UND to only sponsor seven sports—two of which must be men's and women's basketball—and then five additional core sports that UND can choose.

The information presented at Tuesday's meeting was to help committee members make an informed decision, and no discussion took place at the meeting as to whether UND should switch conferences or eliminate sports.

The 18-member committee, a longstanding committee of the University Senate, is made up of UND faculty members, Athletics Department staff, UND alumni, students, a head coach and athletes. They were given a Nov. 1 deadline by Kennedy to complete their work.

Going forward, the committee next will meet Sept. 12. At that meeting, Athletics Department staff members are asked to present budget materials, such as detailed financial statements for each sport, comparisons between the Big Sky and the Summit and per capita spending by sport, among other information.

Kimberly Kenville, the chairwoman of the committee, also asked the Athletics Department to, in the near future, provide "what if" scenarios involving the university switching leagues, not being in a conference at all or even moving back to Division II, the latter two of which Athletics Director Brian Faison said would be detrimental to the department.

"My understanding from the president is that we want to be Division I and be competitive in Division I," Faison said. "Now you can define that in a lot of different ways—what's it going to take, how we're going to fund it and what are we comfortable with."

Before beginning the meeting, Kennedy addressed the committee, saying he wants the "aura of doubt" around athletics, its budget and its conference affiliation to be solved for the one and only time during his presidency. If there happens to be another budget situation, Kennedy said he doesn't want to keep going back and evaluating whether or not the school has too many sports.

"I know there's a lot of talk and chatter out there but I know you are all committed to getting us to the right answers that will lead to a very strong athletic program here at UND," Kennedy said.

The committee is listed below:

Faculty Representatives: Mark Askelson (John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences), Alycia Cummings (College of Arts & Sciences), Cherie Graves (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Thomasine Heitkamp (College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines), Kimberly Kenville (John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences), Eric Murphy (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Janna Schill (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Gary Schindler (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Tanis Walch (College of Education & Human Development)

Faculty Athletic Representative: Sue Jeno

Athletic Coach Representative: Dick Clay

Athletics Staff: Brian Faison, Daniella Irle

Alumni Representatives: Lowell Schweigert, Jessica Sobolik

Student Representatives: Ian Collins, Nicolas Hanson, Mckenzie Jeske