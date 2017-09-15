ND man charged with being too drunk to watch children

Cory Lynn Walhood is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the charge on Sept. 25 in district court in Minot.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, authorities received a call late on the night of Aug. 25 that one child was eating out of a trash can and Walhood was too drunk to care for the youngsters. Police went to investigate. A 12-year-old girl told them at the door that Walhood, her stepfather, was sleeping and she was caring for her little sisters, who were ages nine, four and two years old.

The 12-year-old summoned her stepfather and the officer could see Walhood stumbling around in the kitchen, with the girl trying to help him. Walhood fell face first into the front door and then went back into the bedroom. The girl told them Walhood was in the bathroom and would be out. Police entered the home and heard Walhood vomiting. They asked him to come out of the bathroom, but Walhood couldn't figure out how to unlock the door. When he eventually came out, police said he was stumbling and his speech was slurred. His mother eventually came over to watch the children.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $2,500 on Aug. 26. Walhood signed a promise to appear in court. He is not allowed to possess or drink alcohol while he is out on bond.