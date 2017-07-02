Grand Forks man rolls his car; arrested for DUI
GRAND FORKS -- 29-year-old Marquais Burns is injured after rolling his car in Grand Forks.
It happened Saturday night at around 8:30 PM, 5 miles west of Grand Forks on County road 4.
Highway Patrol tell us Bruns was traveling west towards Emerado, ND when he entered the north ditch rolling his vehicle multiple times.
Burns was taken to Altru Health Systems with non life threatening injuries.
He was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended drivers license.
North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigation the crash.