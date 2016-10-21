Discovered remains believed to belong to missing woman

The remains were found in a wooded area northeast of Alida shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, according to a report released by Glander.

Soyring was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after her family could not locate her. She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16, in Mahnomen.

Glander said authorities in Clearwater County found a burned-out vehicle late Thursday and it matched the description of the vehicle Soyring was driving. The human remains were found nearby on Friday morning.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, though police do not believe there is any threat to the public. Authorities are working with the Grand Forks County (N.D.) Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.