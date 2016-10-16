Man, 46, who died in rollover near Devils Lake ID'd
DEVILS LAKE, Minn. -- The 46-year-old Saint Michael, N.D., man who died in a one-vehicle rollover near U.S. Highway 2 about 12 miles east of Devils Lake on Saturday about 10:45 a.m. has been identified.
Robert Herman Jr. was on the Woods Rutten Road near the highway when he rolled in the ditch and was partially ejected, said the North Dakota State Patrol.
He was dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Saint Michael is about 10 miles south of Devils Lake.