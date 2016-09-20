ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man was accused of crawling under the dividing wall of a Kmart changing room, terrifying the 8-year-old girl who was there changing her clothes, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.

The complaint charges Bee Vang, 27, with a felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor. The complaint said the girl was trying on clothing at the Kmart at 245 E. Maryland Ave. in St. Paul on Sunday evening when she saw a man looking under the dividing wall into the room where she was changing.

The man then crawled under the wall and into her changing room, the complaint said. The girl, who had no pants on, started screaming, the complaint said. The man said nothing but reached for her leg, the complaint said.

The girl ran out of the changing room, and the man crawled back into a different room, locking himself in and refusing to open the door to police, the complaint said. Store staff brought a key to open the door, and police found the man in the changing room along with “several condoms, condom wrappers, a razor blade, a Rice Krispie Bar, and a Rice Krispie Bar inside of a condom,” according to the complaint.

The man refused to identify himself to police, but he was identified as Vang through his fingerprints, the complaint said.

Vang was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail.