Charges pending against 2 arrested following Fargo shooting

Fargo police respond to a report of gunfire in north Fargo on Monday night in the 800 block of Oak Street North. Photo courtesy of WDAY-TV

FARGO -- Fargo police said Tuesday, Sept. 6., that charges are pending against two men who were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Monday evening in a north Fargo neighborhood.

According to a report released by Fargo police:

About 6:10 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 806 Oak St. in Fargo on a report of multiple gunshots.

After investigating the incident, Fargo police identified two suspects they believe fired a handgun at each in the 800 block of Oak Street north.

Police identified the suspects as Jaquan K. Gatewood, 21, of Fargo, and Zachary V. Northern, 32, of Moorhead.

Police said they believe only one handgun was used during the incident and no one was injured by bullets.

The gun was recovered, according to police.

Fargo police found Gatewood shortly after the incident and arrested him on suspicion of reckless endangerment..

An SUV seen leaving the scene of the shooting was seen crossing the Red River into Moorhead via the 12th Avenue north bridge.

Moorhead police stopped the vehicle and arrested Northern, who was an occupant.

Northern was taken to the Clay County Jail, where he was held pending extradition to Cass County on suspicion of reckless endangerment.