JAMESTOWN, N.D. - The initial court appearance for Walter Grant Jr. on five felony charges only lasted a few minutes Thursday, Aug. 25, before he was sent back to a jail cell.

Grant, 59, 1018 4th Ave. SW Unit 29, appeared in Southeast District Court before Judge Jerod E. Tufte on charges of gross sexual imposition, burglary, terrorizing, aggravated assault and felonious restraint.

The initial appearance is conducted to read the charges to the defendant and determine if the defendant has an attorney or is qualified to have a public defender.

Grant, seated at the defendant's table, said he wouldn't answer any questions until he had a lawyer present. Tufte said Grant had the right to remain silent and not talk about the facts of the case, but he did want him to acknowledge that he understood what was said in the instructional video on court proceedings. Grant said again he would not say a word until he had a lawyer present. Grant then left the defendant's table and sat in a chair in the jury box with defendants in other cases waiting for their initial court appearance.

When Tufte asked Grant if he understood English, Grant said, "Yes, do you understand English?"

The judge asked Grant again if he understood the video, then asked the court clerk and court reporter to note that Grant had inserted his fingers in his ears. Tufte instructed the correctional officers in the courtroom to escort Grant back to the Stutsman County Correctional Center, where he is being held.

As he was walking out of the courtroom, Grant said, "There is only one judge in this world and that is God."

After Grant was out of the courtroom, Tufte told Stutsman County Assistant State's Attorney Katherine Naumann that the court would make a judge available if she wanted to arrange an initial appearance in the correctional center. Tufte also suggested that Grant be shackled so he could not stick his fingers in his ears.

Naumann said Grant did complete his initial appearance later Thursday afternoon.

Grant is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a woman in her apartment in southwest Jamestown against her will by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury or kidnapping.

The woman reported at about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday that she had been assaulted in her home by Grant, escaped and fled to a neighbor's to call 911. Grant was apprehended by the stockyards on the west side of Jamestown with the help of the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 surety. A surety bond is guaranteed by a person or institution to ensure the defendant is present for court dates.

No arraignment date was set, at which time Grant would enter a plea to the charges.

The gross sexual imposition charge is a Class A felony, burglary is a Class B felony, and the terrorizing, aggravated assault and felonious restraint charges are Class C felonies.

The maximum penalty for a Class A felony is 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The maximum penalty for a Class B felony is 10 years in prison and $20,000. The maximum penalty for a Class C felony is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.