UPDATE: Man died of natural causes on U of M campus

Barney Eugene Klamecki died shortly after 6 p.m. in the Mechanical Engineering Building, where his office is located, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. His death appears to have been the result of natural causes, the news release said.

Along with the Medical Examiner, the University of Minnesota Police Department is investigating Klamecki’s death.

A university spokesperson told the Minnesota Daily on Tuesday that no foul play is suspected.

An investigator with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office was still on scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

No further information was available.