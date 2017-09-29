Search
    Suspect sustains multiple gunshot wounds after shootout in Minn.'s Becker County

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:55 a.m.
    The Minnesota State Patrol and Becker County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene where a tan Bronco truck was pulled over and surrounded by squad cars Thursday night, Sept. 28, at U.S. Highway 10 and County Road 15 just east of Audubon. Kaysey Price / Forum News Service

    AUDUBON, Minn. — A suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a shootout with law enforcement officers that occurred following a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 10 in Becker County late Thursday night, Sept. 28.

    Neither the identity of the suspect nor his condition was known. No officers were injured.

    Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said that sheriff’s deputies became involved in a chase in western Becker County about 7:25 p.m. on Thursday. The pursuit ended just east of Audubon on U.S. Highway 10 after the car’s tires were punctured using deflation devices.

    The driver got out of the vehicle with a long gun and shots were fired. The suspect was hit and taken to a Fargo hospital. Authorities did not say why the suspect was being pursued. The eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Detroit Lakes and Audubon were closed because of the incident until about 5 a.m. on Friday.

    The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Becker’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Detroit Lakes police and the Lake Park police.

