Early reports indicated a potential shooting in a mobile home park on the west side of Grand Forks. Officers tracked the suspects in that incident to an apartment building on North 39th Street, at which point the Grand Forks Police Department, UND Police and the Sheriff’s Department blocked off a stretch of the road while determining if the possible shooter was in one of the apartment units. About three blocks of the street were cordoned off by patrol cars.

Residents from neighboring buildings watched from front lawns as officers wielding rifles took position around the apartment. After some time, a group of people exited the apartment with their hands up, walking slowly to comply with orders given at gunpoint. Among that small group was a man who seemed to match a description of the shooter in the earlier incident.

The street has since been opened again to traffic. The incident remains under investigation.

