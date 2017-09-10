Officers respond to 'weapons call' near UND campus
Multiple law enforcement agencies within the city of Grand Forks are responding to what a police dispatcher said was a “weapons call” near UND campus.
The Grand Forks Police Department, UND Police and the Sheriff’s Department currently have blocked off a stretch of North 39th Street just north of Sixth Avenue North. About three blocks of the street are cordoned off by patrol cars.
