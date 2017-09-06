Man faces attempted murder charges in Grand Forks stabbings

Grand Forks Police believe Jordan Michael Parisien, 29, is responsible for stabbing a man and a woman in an apartment at 4265 Fifth Ave. N., part of a cluster of apartments west of the UND campus, at about 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect evaded police Monday, but officers were called back to the apartment complex Tuesday morning by a resident who said a suspicious person was seen entering the apartment where the stabbing occurred.

Police located a man matching the suspect’s description a few blocks away near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and Harvard Street and detained him.

Investigators say they have found evidence linking Parisien to the stabbing. They have recommended charges to the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney including: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespass.

Formal charges have not been filed against Parisien as of Wednesday morning.

He pleaded guilty to theft of property in Grand Forks in November 2015, and was sentenced to one year in jail with 275 days suspended, court records show. He also pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit theft at that time, and was sentenced to two years in prison with all but two months suspended.

He also has a criminal record in Polk County, where he was convicted of domestic assault by strangulation and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March 2016.